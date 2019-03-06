How will Brexit change the EU?

Video

From an economic and trade perspective, the UK leaving the European Union will be a serious problem for Europe and a “catastrophic problem” for the UK, the former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has said.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, Mr Gentiloni said he hoped not much would change from a geopolitical point of view, explaining that we shared common values and wanted the EU and UK to continue to be strong allies.

