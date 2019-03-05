'No-deal Brexit risks UK security'

Video

A former head of the UK Foreign Office, Lord Ricketts, has warned that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, law enforcement and judicial cooperation will be severely affected.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "We believe there are real risks for our security of leaving the EU without tying down a continuation of the co-operation that goes on under the EU instruments.

"At the moment our police forces depend upon databases, on confidential messaging systems, on a whole range of instruments to co-operate across borders with their European counterparts."

Lord Ricketts was also the first UK National Security Adviser under former Prime Minister David Cameron.

