Ukraine's elections: five things to know
Ukraine's seventh presidential elections will take place on Sunday 31 March.

Among the candidates are current president Petro Poroshenko, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and popular comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Here are five fun facts about the election.

  • 29 Mar 2019
