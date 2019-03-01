Media player
Inside Jack Shepherd's Georgia prison cell
An official request has been submitted to extradite speedboat killer Jack Shepherd to the UK from Georgia.
Shepherd was convicted of the manslaughter by gross negligence of Charlotte Brown in July 2018, but fled to Georgia and spent months in hiding.
He is currently in prison in Tbilisi.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg was given exclusive access to the cell in Georgia where Jack Shepherd is being held.
