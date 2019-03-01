Cardiff could have done more - Willie McKay
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff could have done more - Willie McKay

Former football agent Willie McKay tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan Cardiff City "could have done more" regarding the travel arrangements of striker Emiliano Sala.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Mar 2019