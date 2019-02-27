Speaking back to President Macron

Video

French President Emmanuel Macron has started a nationwide consultation as a way to defuse the crisis of the yellow-vests.

He has toured the country, listening to local mayors and citizens as part of his Grand Debate.

Across the country every day, there are assemblies and meetings in town halls and gyms, aimed at formulating ideas for change that could be put to government.

It is not just yellow vests taking part, though naturally - given the huge support they enjoyed - many of their ideas are emerging as themes.