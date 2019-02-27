Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France debates: Speaking back to President Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has started a nationwide consultation as a way to defuse the crisis of the yellow-vests.
He has toured the country, listening to local mayors and citizens as part of his Grand Debate.
Across the country every day, there are assemblies and meetings in town halls and gyms, aimed at formulating ideas for change that could be put to government.
It is not just yellow vests taking part, though naturally - given the huge support they enjoyed - many of their ideas are emerging as themes.
-
27 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-47376887/france-debates-speaking-back-to-president-macronRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window