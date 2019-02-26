EU 'lying' about border protection

Video

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said the EU is intent on weakening border protection.

The Hungarian government has put up posters throughout the country which feature EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and George Soros, ahead of EU elections in May, with the words: "You too have a right to know what Brussels is preparing!"

The Hungarian government has long criticised the EU’s stance on migration and has accused the Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros of promoting a pro-migration agenda for Europe.

“George Soros definitely has a totally different vision about the future of Europe and the future of Hungary compared to what we have," Mr Szijjarto told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

The European Commission has dismissed the claim that it is supporting illegal immigration as “fake news.”

