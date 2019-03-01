Video

A Syrian refugee has stunned swimming experts by learning how to swim in just 12 months and is now training for the 2020 Olympics.

Eid Aljazairli, who is 24 years old, nearly drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe in 2016.

Now he is living with a British family and training at the London Aquatic Centre, as he tries to win a place on the Refugee Olympic Team.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.