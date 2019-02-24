Pope: Abusive priests 'tools of Satan'

Media player
Vatican abuse summit: Abusive priests 'tools of Satan' - Pope
Pope Francis closed a Church summit on paedophilia by saying that "no explanation suffices" for cases of child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.
He said that the Church should be protecting children from "ravenous wolves" and would be "decisively confronting" abuse.
24 Feb 2019
