Zenit FC fans fire up team in style

Zenit FC greeted by spectacular flaming honour guard
Zenit FC rolled into their St Petersburg stadium in spectacular fashion ahead of their Uefa Europa League game on Thursday - as fans formed a flare-lit honour guard stretching the length of the road.
22 Feb 2019
