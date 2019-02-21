Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First Vatican summit on child sex abuse
Catholic bishops are meeting to discuss the Roman Catholic church's response to the sexual abuse of children by members of the clergy for the first time.
The Vatican says it wants four days of reflection and discussion with survivors and it is likely to be a defining moment for Pope Francis.
The BBC spoke to Brigitte, who is a survivor of child sex abuse, and to David Gibson, from Fordham University's Centre of Religion.
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window