Macron visits desecrated Jewish graves
French President Macron has visited a Jewish cemetery where some 80 graves were painted with Nazi symbols.

The damage was discovered on Tuesday, ahead of nationwide marches against a rise in anti-Semitic attacks.

France has the biggest Jewish community in Europe, about 550,000 people.

  • 19 Feb 2019