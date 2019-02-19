Media player
French President Macron visits desecrated Jewish graves
French President Macron has visited a Jewish cemetery where some 80 graves were painted with Nazi symbols.
The damage was discovered on Tuesday, ahead of nationwide marches against a rise in anti-Semitic attacks.
France has the biggest Jewish community in Europe, about 550,000 people.
19 Feb 2019
