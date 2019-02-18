'Yellow-vests' pelt police van with stones
France 'yellow-vest' protesters pelt Lyon police van with stones

Anti-government 'yellow-vest' protesters threw stones at a police van in Lyon, France, footage filmed by a riot officer shows.

The French Interior Ministry says the violence was "one-sided".

The country's 'yellow-vest' protests began in mid-November over fuel taxes.

But they have since broadened into a revolt against President Macron, and a political class seen as out of touch with common people.

