'I was bullied by France's secret boys’ club'

Ligue du LOL: Secret boys’ club cyber-bullying shakes French media
French media organisations are in turmoil over allegations senior journalists and executives belonged to a secret group that harassed women online.
Several journalists have been suspended pending internal investigations into the Ligue du LOL.
Video by Laurene Casseville and Clea Caulcutt.
16 Feb 2019
