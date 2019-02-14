The Swedish teen inspiring climate strikes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Greta Thunberg: The Swedish teen inspiring climate strikes

Greta Thunberg spoke to the BBC back in September, but since then she's become a global phenomenon.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Feb 2019