The Swedish teen inspiring climate strikes
Greta Thunberg: The Swedish teen inspiring climate strikes

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke to the BBC in September about her climate strike outside the Swedish parliament.

Since then, she's become a global phenomenon, speaking at the UN and Davos.

Her climate strike has inspired thousands of other young people across the world to carry out similar protests.

  • 14 Feb 2019
