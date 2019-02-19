The French chateaux you part own for €50

Video

A 13th Century French castle that has lay in ruins since a fire in the 1930s is set to get a new lease of life.

A crowdfunding exercise enabled 28,000 people to buy the Chateau de la Mothe Chandeniers in the Loire region for just €50 ($56, £44) each.

The Travel Show's Christa Larwood went to visit the chateaux, which will now be open to the public next year, to learn about some of the restorations plans.

