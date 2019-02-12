Catalan trial sees rival demonstrations

Media player
Catalan independence trial sees rival demonstrations
As 12 Catalan separatist leaders go on trial, rival groups gathered outside the Madrid court.
The separatists face charges including rebellion, sedition and the misuse of public funds. The trial is divisive, with Catalan independence activists seeing it as political.
12 Feb 2019
