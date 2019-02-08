Genoa begins demolishing collapsed bridge
Video

Genoa bridge collapse: Demolition begins six months after disaster

Work to demolish Genoa's Morandi bridge, which partially collapsed last August killing 43 people, has begun ahead of its reconstruction.

The new bridge is expected to be Europe's most expensive.

