Gas wars: The problem with Nordstream 2
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gas wars: The problem with Nordstream 2

Nordstream 2 is the name of the undersea pipeline that should soon pump more Russian gas into Europe.

It is a divisive project within Europe and has infuriated the US, which fears that more Russian gas means more Russian influence and less share of the lucrative European gas market for American liquefied natural gas.

BBC’s Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill has been looking at the issue.

  • 08 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Oil thieves cause spill in Brazil bay