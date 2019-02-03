Did Finland's free money experiment work?

Video

Finland has just completed a major basic income experiment where 2,000 unemployed people were given €560 (£490) a month for two years, instead of their unemployment benefit.

The basic income was paid with no strings attached. Recipients weren't required to seek or accept jobs but still received the payment if they found a job.

The Finnish government wanted to see if this financial incentive encouraged people to get jobs or start businesses.

The BBC followed two participants, Tanja and Tuomas, for two years to see what impact free money had on their lives.