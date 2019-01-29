I faced threats for being 'outspoken'

Video

The former speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Laura Boldrini has spoken about the sexist attacks she has been subjected to during her political career.

She told BBC Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi she had spoken in support of women's rights, human rights and was anti-fascist.

She said "I am an independent figure, so it was very easy to take me as a target."

