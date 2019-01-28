Brazen art theft from Russian gallery
Video

Russia art theft: Thief steals painting in front of gallery goers

A thief stole a painting from a busy gallery in Moscow.

The man walked out with a valuable painting as gallery visitors looked on. They assumed he was an employee.

Police later recovered the artwork and arrested a suspect.

