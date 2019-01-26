Clinging to a lorry to reach the UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A week with the migrants clinging to lorries to reach the UK

The BBC's Colin Campbell spends a week at four different ports looking at the trail some migrants take.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jan 2019