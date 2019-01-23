'Snow rugby' catches on in Russia
A new form of rugby union is rising in popularity with players in Russia - 'snow rugby'.

Hundreds have gathered on one of the rare rugby pitches in Moscow for a tournament of the simple game, which has teams of five.

On a small field - covered in snow - two teams play over two halves of five minutes without tackles or scrums.

For Russian rugby fans, it is a way to practice their favourite sport all year round.

