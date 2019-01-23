Media player
'Snow rugby' catches on in Russia
A new form of rugby union is rising in popularity with players in Russia - 'snow rugby'.
Hundreds have gathered on one of the rare rugby pitches in Moscow for a tournament of the simple game, which has teams of five.
On a small field - covered in snow - two teams play over two halves of five minutes without tackles or scrums.
For Russian rugby fans, it is a way to practice their favourite sport all year round.
23 Jan 2019
