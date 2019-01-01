Russian rescuers pull baby from rubble
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Magnitogorsk: Russian rescuers pull baby from rubble

An 11-month-old boy is taken to hospital in a critical condition after being pulled from a block of flats that collapsed in Russia.

The apartment block in the city of Magnitogorsk in the Urals was destroyed in a blast believed to have been caused by a gas leak on Monday. At least eight people have died.

  • 01 Jan 2019