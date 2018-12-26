Aerial footage shows damage from Italy quakes
Mount Etna: Aerial footage shows damage from Italy quakes

Aerial footage has captured the aftermath of two earthquakes that have struck Sicily.

The quakes followed the eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, on Monday.

Dozens of people were injured and buildings were damaged in several villages nearby.

