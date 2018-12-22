Sixth weekend of Yellow Vest protests

Yellow Vests: Why Macron's concessions aren't enough for some
Yellow Vest protesters have staged more demonstrations in the French capital, Paris, making it the sixth weekend in a row.
Numbers on the street are estimated to be some of the lowest since protests began back in November.
One person died in a road accident on Friday night, becoming the tenth death in the protests so far.
Last week, the country's president Emmanuel Macron announced a series of conciliatory measures to ease tensions and in a televised address admitted the anger of protesters was "in many ways legitimate".
