Hungary 'Slave law' protests explained

Hungary: Anti-Orban 'slave law' protests explained
Hungary's ongoing mass protests may mark a turning point.
Protests against Vicktor Orban, the country's right-wing leader, are far from new, but the controversial overtime or 'slave law' may have united Hungary's typically fractured opposition.
On the ground, the BBC's Nick Thorpe explains.
21 Dec 2018
