Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two hundred years of Silent Night
The Christmas carol Silent Night is celebrating its 200th birthday.
It was first performed in Austria, in the village of Oberndorf near Salzburg, on Christmas Eve 1818.
But what's the story behind its composition and why has it remained so popular?
Producer/ correspondent: Bethany Bell. Filmed and edited: Fabian Chaundy
-
24 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window