Siberia's Bitcoin Babushkas

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bitcoin Babushkas: Cryptocurrency mining in Siberia
Siberia may be the last place you’d expect to find cutting-edge cryptocurrency mining, but conditions in the remote Russian region are said to be ideal.
The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford travelled to Irkutsk to find out more and discovered some surprising characters involved in mining for Bitcoins: Russian babushkas.
-
29 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-46634596/bitcoin-babushkas-cryptocurrency-mining-in-siberiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window