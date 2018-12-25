'Our Christmas tree cost €83,000'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belgrade Christmas tree cost '€83,000'

Some campaigners in Belgrade are questioning why they have the world's most expensive Christmas Tree, worth £74,500, when over 30% of people there don't have sewage.

The city says Christmas decor boosts tourism.

  • 25 Dec 2018
Go to next video: How African children celebrate Christmas