'Our Christmas tree cost €83,000'

Belgrade Christmas tree cost '€83,000'
Some campaigners in Belgrade are questioning why they have the world's most expensive Christmas Tree, worth £74,500, when over 30% of people there don't have sewage.
The city says Christmas decor boosts tourism.
25 Dec 2018
