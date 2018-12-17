Media player
Hungary MPs protest over 'slave' law
Two Hungarian lawmakers have been thrown out of the state TV headquarters after they tried to broadcast a petition against new labour laws.
New rules mean companies can demand up to 400 hours of overtime a year and delay payment for it for three years.
Hungary has seen five days of street protests against the reforms, with about 10,000 people rallying in Budapest on Sunday.
17 Dec 2018
