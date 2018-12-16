Police deploy tear gas in Brussels clashes
Clashes in Brussels over UN migration pact

Thousands of demonstrators in Brussels have marched against a UN migration pact, signed in Marrakech last week.

Flemish right-wing parties called the march, which took place near major EU institutions, amid fears the pact could lead to an increase in immigration.

