'We won't be renegotiating the deal'
Leo Varadkar says the EU is willing to clarify aspects of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, but will not renegotiate the deal.

Speaking in Brussels, the Irish prime minister said questions over the Irish border needed to be answered now so that "no side can use it as leverage in future relationship talks".

  • 14 Dec 2018