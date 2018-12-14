Yellow Vests: A symbol of protest in Europe?
Yellow Vests: Is the symbol spreading across Europe?

Demonstrations in France by a ‘Yellow Vest’ group over recent weeks have dominated headlines, but similar protests, with the same symbol, have been seen in countries like Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands and in the UK.

LSE Professor of Politics and Communication Bart Cammaerts discusses this new trend, its motivations and possible future.

