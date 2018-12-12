Media player
Sarah Mardini: 'I am not a people smuggler’
Sarah Mardini, a Syrian refugee hailed as a hero after saving 18 people from drowning on the hazardous journey from Turkey to the Greek islands, has given her first interview with the British media.
She has recently been released on bail from a prison in Athens where she had been held since August.
She has been accused of people smuggling, being part of a criminal organisation and spying.
Ms Mardini denies all the charges and her lawyers have dismissed them as baseless
12 Dec 2018
