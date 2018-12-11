Media player
Strasbourg shooting eyewitness: 'I heard gunshots'
Officials say two people have been killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.
Peter Fritz described hearing gunshots and attending to a victim, while France24 journalist James Franey said police are evacuating the city centre.
Read more: Strasbourg shooting: Two dead, 10 wounded and gunman at large
11 Dec 2018
