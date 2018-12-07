The graves and ghosts haunting Spain

Media player
Why Spain's government is exhuming General Franco's remains
The country’s current socialist government has promised to remove the body of fascist dictator General Franco from its mausoleum – one of a number of moves made in a country still trying to overcome its buried, divided past.
James Reynolds explores the open wounds of Spain.
07 Dec 2018
