When Ballon d'Or got awkward
Ballon d'Or: Host's awkward moment with first ever female winner

Lyon and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg had just won the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or when the host, DJ Martin Solveig, asked her to twerk.

The award - voted for by journalists - recognises the best players in the world.

Real Madrid's Luca Modric won the men's category, and Pars St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe won the youth prize.

  • 04 Dec 2018
