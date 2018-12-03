'I was called an eco-terrorist'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate activist: 'It's high time that Poland phased out coal'
Almost 80% of Poland's electricity is generated by burning coal and around 400,000 people are involved in the coal industry. We spoke with climate activist Patryk Bialas about the challenges faced by Poland in becoming greener.
A UN climate conference in Katowice, Poland will address the country's reliance on the coal industry in order to meet aims set by the Paris climate accord in 2015.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-46421946/climate-activist-it-s-high-time-that-poland-phased-out-coalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window