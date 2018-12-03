'I was called an eco-terrorist'
Climate activist: 'It's high time that Poland phased out coal'

Almost 80% of Poland's electricity is generated by burning coal and around 400,000 people are involved in the coal industry. We spoke with climate activist Patryk Bialas about the challenges faced by Poland in becoming greener.

A UN climate conference in Katowice, Poland will address the country's reliance on the coal industry in order to meet aims set by the Paris climate accord in 2015.

