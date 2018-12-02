Media player
Why is a refugee family hiding in a church in the Netherlands?
Hayrpi Tamrazyan, her mother, father and younger sisters have been in hiding since their asylum application - which was initially granted - was overturned by the Dutch government.
Video produced by Anna Holligan.
02 Dec 2018
