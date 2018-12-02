Why is a refugee family hiding in a church?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why is a refugee family hiding in a church in the Netherlands?

Hayrpi Tamrazyan, her mother, father and younger sisters have been in hiding since their asylum application - which was initially granted - was overturned by the Dutch government.

Video produced by Anna Holligan.

  • 02 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Rohingya children on life in refugee camps