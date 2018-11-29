Romania's disappearing forest

Media player
The Romanian forest that's disappearing
Cerna Valley National Park in Romania is home to one of Europe's last great beech forests.
But over half is unprotected by Unesco, and is currently facing extreme deforestation.
Environmentalist group Agent Orange, have been investigating the logging practices in the forest.
Report by Nick Thorpe
29 Nov 2018
