'I was adopted at 60'
Russian writer Tamara Cheremnova has cerebral palsy and as a child in the Soviet Union was wrongfully diagnosed with learning difficulties.
She spent half a century trying to overturn this diagnosis by writing fairy tales. At 62 she finally found a family and is now known as the Storyteller of Siberia.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
29 Nov 2018
