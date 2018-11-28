Small boy upstages the Pope during audience
Pope Francis charmed as small boy interrupts general audience

Pope Francis' general audience featured a surprise guest appearance when a small boy ran onto the podium.

The child delighted worshippers and the pontiff alike as he played on stage.

But he later explained what he called the boy's "undisciplined" behaviour.

