The scooter scheme taking over Paris
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The electric scooter scheme taking over Paris

Hundreds of the two-wheeled vehicles have appeared on the city's streets, but some residents have voiced concerns over the scheme.

The issue has made it's way to French government, where a bill has been presented which would ban scooters from riding on pavements.

Scooter campaigners say the answer lies in creating more scooter and bike lanes.

  • 27 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Should rules be changed for e-scooters?