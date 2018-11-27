The scooter scheme taking over Paris

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The electric scooter scheme taking over Paris
Hundreds of the two-wheeled vehicles have appeared on the city's streets, but some residents have voiced concerns over the scheme.
The issue has made it's way to French government, where a bill has been presented which would ban scooters from riding on pavements.
Scooter campaigners say the answer lies in creating more scooter and bike lanes.
-
27 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window