Kyrgyzstan's all-female space programme

The women launching Kyrgyzstan's first satellite
A first-of-its-kind female-only space programme in Kyrgyzstan is trying to challenge gender norms in a country where traditional stereotypes continue to hold women back.
The BBC’s 100 Women has been to see Alina Anisimova and her team, who are determined to launch the country’s first satellite by 2020.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
27 Nov 2018
