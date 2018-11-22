The UK/EU document - in 45 seconds

Media player
UK/EU future relationship draft document - what's in it?
The EU and UK have set out a draft agreement on their future relationship, paving the way for a potential Brexit deal.
The document outlines how trade, security and other issues will work - and the European Council says it has been "agreed in principle".
Adam Fleming has had a look at what's in it.
22 Nov 2018
