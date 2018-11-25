'Celibacy is not an option'

Video

Coming out can be challenging for young people across the globe - but in Italy many young Catholics are struggling with negative attitudes from both their communities and their churches.

While some churches offer support for the LGBT community, others are still asking young people to see a psychologist or stop attending Church events. Sometimes even celibacy is expected.

Giulia is in the committee for an informal LGBT Catholic association that supports people up and down the country. Listen to her chat with her friend and fellow group member Edoardo about the challenges they've faced.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

(Photo credit: BBC)