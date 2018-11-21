Waterspout sweeps into Italian port
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Waterspout sweeps into Italian port of Salerno

Dramatic footage has emerged of a waterspout hitting the coast in the city of Salerno in south-west Italy.

No-one was reported injured, but eyewitnesses have described the waterspout lifting containers near the port.

  • 21 Nov 2018
Go to next video: The tech that could make water use sustainable