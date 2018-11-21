Media player
Waterspout sweeps into Italian port of Salerno
Dramatic footage has emerged of a waterspout hitting the coast in the city of Salerno in south-west Italy.
No-one was reported injured, but eyewitnesses have described the waterspout lifting containers near the port.
21 Nov 2018
